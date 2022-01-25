Sparta Township Police blotter

Driver returns to the scene, gets arrested

Sparta. On Jan. 15 at approximately 1 a.m., Sparta Police Officer Paige Mosner was dispatched to the area of West Shore and Fairway Trail for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway. The vehicle’s owner, Jeffrey Gaiser, 69, of Sparta, N.J., had reported that his BMW had run out of gas, and that he was going to pick it up in the morning.

Officer Mosner checked on the vehicle and observed that it was partially in the roadway, causing an obstruction, and that the vehicle needed to be moved.

Gaiser was contacted and told he would need to make arrangements to have the vehicle moved or towed. Gaiser said he would contact a towing company to remove the vehicle. Mosner waited at the scene for a tow truck to arrive, but instead of a tow truck, Gaiser arrived on scene driving another vehicle and had a can of gas.

Based on Gaiser’s movements and speech, Officer Mosner suspected that he was intoxicated and asked him to perform field sobriety tests. After completion of the tests, Gaiser was placed under arrest for DWI and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. After he was administered breathalyzer testing, Gaiser was charged with: DWI, Unregistered and Uninsured Vehicle, Open Containers in a Motor Vehicle, and Obstructing the Passage of Other Vehicles.

He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult.