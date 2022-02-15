Sparta Township Police blotter

Wanted vehicle stopped on Route 15

On Feb. 9 at approximately 2 p.m., Sparta Dispatch received reports of a vehicle driving erratically on Route 15 North. Sparta Township Police Officer Jonathan Poon observed a vehicle travelling on Route 15, weaving in and out of traffic.

Officer Poon attempted to stop the vehicle, a tan Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle pulled off of the road into the Andersen Farms market parking lot. Poon approached the vehicle and observed three males within the vehicle. They all appeared nervous and evaded his questions, so he returned to his patrol car and requested backup assistance, which arrived shortly afterward.

Poon checked the registration on the vehicle and an alert flashed that the vehicle was wanted for questioning in an armed robbery that had taken place on Feb. 8 in Newark, N.J. Later information tied the vehicle to a robbery that took place in Phillipsburg, N.J., two days earlier, in which handguns were brandished.

Poon returned to the vehicle with backup officers to remove the occupants from the vehicle. While removing the rear seat passenger, later identified as Travon Johnson, 19, of Easton, Pa., Johnson broke away from Officer Poon and fled across Route 15. Johnson fled into the woods and exited back across Route 15 toward Layton Lane.

Officers from all surrounding towns, and county and state police, set up a perimeter and began searching for Johnson. The two other occupants in the vehicle, a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were detained and transported to Sparta Police headquaeters.

After a lengthy search, Johnson was found hiding in the bed of a parked dump truck off Layton Lane. A further search of the area turned up two firearms, a 9mm Ruger and a 9mm Glock. One of the guns was later found to be stolen from Easton, Pa.

Johnson was placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. He was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Illegal Firearms and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Johnson had just been released from jail within the past week. He was advised of the charges lodged against him and transported to Morris County Correctional Facility to await a hearing.

The 19-year-old occupant of the vehicle was released, and the 17-year-old juvenile was turned over to a parent/custodian.

Newark and Phillipsburg Police departments were notified of the arrest and the impounding of the vehicle. A bullet hole was observed in the rear door on the driver side of the vehicle. No one was injured during this incident.