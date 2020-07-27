Sparta Township Police

Men charged with possession

On July 20 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Sparta police officer Steven Guido observed a black object hanging out of the vehicle’s door, dragging on the ground, of a blue Honda Civic on Route 15 north. After stopping the vehicle and speaking with the driver, 28 Zachary Denerstein, 28, of Jersey City, N.J., it was determined that a black nylon object had attached itself to the undercarriage of the vehicle. While speaking to Denerstein about the hanging object, Guido detected the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. Denerstein and one of his passengers, Matthew Colglazier, 27, of Jersey City admitted to smoking marijuana earlier, in the vehicle, but stated there was no more marijuana left. A search of the occupants and vehicle revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia that belonged to Colglazier and the other passenger, Nathanael Greene, 28, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Denerstein was issued motor vehicle summonses for Improper Display of Plates and Maintenance of Lamps and was allowed to drive the vehicle from the scene. Colglazier and Greene were placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. Both men were charged with Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia and advised of mandatory court appearances before being released.

Driver arrested for DWI

On July 23 at approximately 7:30 a.m., Sparta Police patrols were dispatched to Route 15 south at the Sparta/Jefferson line for a report of a vehicle in the median. The driver, Wendy Mittelstadt, 36, of Landing, N.J., was being evaluated for an injury by the Jefferson Township Ambulance Squad. Mittelstadt did not wish any further treatment and signed off. She stated that she was cut-off and struck by a black Mercedes, forcing her into the guardrail, and her vehicle ultimately coming to rest in the grass median. Police officer Erick Finley checked her vehicle for damage caused by this unknown Mercedes, and there was none. While speaking with Mittelstadt, ]Finley detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. He asked Mittelstadt to perform field sobriety tests and placed her under arrest for DWI upon completion of the tests. She was transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. Mittelstadt was charged with DWI, Careless Driving, and Failing to Maintain her Lane. At that time, she requested to be transported to Newton Hospital for undisclosed pain. The Sparta First Aid Squad transported Mittelstadt per her request. She will be required to attend at a mandatory court appearance in the near future.