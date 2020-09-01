Sparta Township Police

High speed leads to DWI arrest

On Aug. 28 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Sparta police officer Erick Finley was travelling north on Stanhope Road when he observed a dark colored pickup travelling south on Stanhope Road going 64 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone.

He turned his patrol car around and stopped the black Chevy pickup at the corner of Stanhope Road and Tyler Street. Officer Finley approached the driver, Stephen Colacurcio, 39, of Stanhope, N.J., and advised of the reason for the stop.

While speaking with Colacurcio, Finley detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from Colacurcio’s mouth as he spoke. He asked him to step out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests.

After completion of the tests, Colacurcio was placed under arrest and transported to Sparta police headquarters for processing. At the conclusion of the breath testing, Colacurcio was charged with DWI, Speeding, Loud Muffler, and Careless Driving.

He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult.