Sparta Police blotter

Check on vehicle in Sparta Glen results in CDS arrest

On Dec. 1 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Sparta police officer Jonathan Poon checked on a white Mazda parked in the Sparta Glen after dark. The driver, Timothy Burlew, 18, of Hopatcong, N.J., rolled his window down to speak with Poon. A small cloud of smoke escaped from within the vehicle and Poon detected the odor of marijuana. When asked about the odor, Burlew said there was still a small amount of marijuana within his vehicle, which he took ownership of. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Burlew was placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police headquarters to be processed. A male passenger in the vehicle was released without any charges. Burlew was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, advised of a mandatory court appearance, and released.

Improper lane change leads to warrant arrests

On Dec. 2 at approximately midnight, Sparta police officer Michael Poon observed a green Honda Civic travelling north on Route 15 fail to signal its lane change. After stopping the vehicle and approaching the driver, Jeffrey Chevry, 27, of North Brunswick, N.J., Poon was able to determine that Chevry’s driving privileges were suspended and he had motor vehicle warrants out of four towns totaling $1,726. A check of the vehicle revealed that it was unregistered and uninsured. Chevry was placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police headquarters to be processed. The vehicle he was driving was towed and impounded. Chevry was charged with Speeding, Driving While Suspended, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Fictitious Plates. The four towns were contacted about their warrants and they all scheduled new court dates. Chevry was advised of a required court appearance and released.

Driver and passenger of speeding vehicle arrested

On Dec. 9 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Sparta police officer Thomas Herd observed a grey Honda Pilot travelling north on Route 15 at a high rate of speed, 80 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. Herd turned his patrol car around and stopped the vehicle in the single lanes of Route 15. Herd observed two people in the vehicle. He approached the passenger side of the vehicle and spoke with the driver, James Hunter, 22, of Plainfield, N.J., and his passenger, Alexandra Novillo, 20, of North Plainfield, N.J. While speaking with both, Herd observed a small amount of raw marijuana on the dashboard.

Herd had Hunter exit his vehicle to the rear and asked him about the marijuana on the dashboard. Hunter stated that there was more marijuana in the vehicle that belonged to him. A search of the vehicle revealed more marijuana and a glass bong. Novillo also had a vape pen on her person. Hunter and Novillo were placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police headquarters to be processed. Novillo was charged with Possession of Marijuana, advised of a mandatory court appearance, and released. Hunter was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) in a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Keep Right on Highway. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released.

Investigation leads to gun charges

On Dec. 9 a two-month-long investigation involving the Sussex County Guns Gangs and Narcotics Task Force, the Sparta Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, and the Sussex County Prosecutors Office led to the arrest of Kevin Young, 33, from Sandyston, N.J., and Ashley Markovic, 31, from Sandyston. On this date agencies conducted a motor vehicle stop with the vehicle Young was operating. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a loaded AR-15 and loaded shotgun. Additionally several other firearms, firearms manufacturing equipment, and ammunition were seized. During the investigation with Young, his finance, Ashley Markovic, transported several firearms from the Sandyston residence to her mother’s residence in Newton, N.J., to obstruct the investigation and hide evidence of the crimes.

Young was charged with Certain Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Shotgun Without an ID Card, Certain Persons Not to Possess Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Shotgun, Unlawful Possession of an Assault Rifle, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (30 Round Magazine), Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Rifle, Possession of Firearms Without Serial Numbers, Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Manufacturing an Assault Rifle, Possession of Manufactured Firearm Parts, Transporting a Manufactured Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Rifle, and Unlawful Possession of Hollow Point Bullets. Young was lodged in the Morris County Jail. Markovic was charged with Tampering With Evidence, Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Firearms Without Serial Numbers, Possession of Firearms from Manufactured Parts, Transporting a Manufactured Firearm, Manufacturing an Assault Rifle as an Accomplice, and Possession of Hollow Point Bullets. Markovic was released pending a mandatory court appearance.