Sparta Police blotter

East Shore crash results in DWI

On Dec. 31 at approximately 3:50 a.m., Sparta Police Department patrols were dispatched to East Shore Trail for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officer Thomas Herd arrived on scene and observed that a silver Hyundai Tuscon, laying on its side, had struck a telephone pole. He observed the driver, Karina Goussev, 20, of Lake Hopatcong standing outside of her vehicle with two area residents that had come to assist.

As Herd spoke with Goussev, he suspected that she had been operating her vehicle after consuming alcoholic beverages. Goussev had minor injuries related to the crash, so Herd called for an ambulance to assess her.

Goussev was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and transported by ambulance to Newton Memorial Hospital for evaluation. After she was released from the hospital, Herd transported her to Sparta Police headquarters, where she was charged with: DWI, Driving While Suspended, and Failure to Keep Right. Goussev was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to the custody of her mother.

Motorist takes nap on ramp, charged with DWI

On Jan. 1 at approximately 5:30 a.m., patrols were dispatched to the ramp that leads from Route 15 North to Route 517 for a report of a vehicle stopped on the ramp.

Officers Finley and Botta arrived on scene and observed a black male sleeping in the driver’s seat of a silver four-wheel drive Buick, with his shoes off. Upon waking the driver, Levar Lucas, 29, of Franklin, Botta was able to determine that Lucas had been consuming alcoholic beverages before stopping his vehicle to rest.

Lucas was asked to step out of his vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. Upon completion of the tests, Lucas was placed under arrest for DWI and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing.

After administering breath tests, Lucas was charged with: DWI, Obstructing Passage of Other Vehicles, Failure to Display Documentation and Careless Driving. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult. The vehicle was impounded for a mandatory 12-hour period.