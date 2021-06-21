Several attractions close after fire at Mountain Creek

Vernon. Mountain Creek opened for the season last Saturday, four days after a fire damaged and closed one of the park’s major attractions.

The fire broke out Tuesday on the High Anxiety raft water slide.

Flames and smoke rose from the attraction as firefighters arrived at the scene.

No one was injured.

Hugh Reynolds, vice president of marketing in sales for Snow Operating, which operates the park, said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We can confirm that there was a fire at our waterpark (June 15) that affected our High Anxiety attraction,” Mountain Creek officials said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Vernon and other local responding volunteer fire and EMS departments as well as the Vernon Police, who responded within minutes to help extinguish the fire.”

High Anxiety will be closed for the “foreseeable future,” Mountain Creek officials said in the statement. Several other attractions in the park, Alpine Pipeline, Zero G, H2Oh!-No, Vortex and Vertigo are also listed on the Mountain Creek website as “temporarily closed.”

Reynolds said the surrounding area of the park is temporarily closed while staff works on clearing the fire debris and “securing” High Anxiety.

It is unclear when the other attractions will reopen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated from the original.