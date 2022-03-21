School bus accident causes injury

Sparta. Two people were injured in an accident involving a Byram school bus last Friday.

The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. on Route 94 in Sparta, according to the Sparta Township Police.

The bus driver, James Dyer, 77, of Wharton, was making a left out of the Sussex County Charter School campus when it was struck by a northbound Toyota Matrix driven by Teagan Murdock, 18, Hamburg, N.J., who had the right of way.

The school bus was carrying six students ranging in age from 11 to 15, according to the police. Two students were shaken up and treated at the scene.

The Toyota driver was initially trapped in her vehicle and as a precaution was flown to Morristown with an arm injury.

She had a 15-year-old passenger who suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to Newton Memorial Hospital, police said.