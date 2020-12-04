Highland Lakes man is killed in car accident at intersection

Vernon. A Highland Lakes man was killed on Nov 22 after a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Lounsberry Hollow Road and County Highway 517.

Vernon Police Capt. Keith Kimkowski said a Honda Pilot driven by Stephanie Pratico, 52, of Hamilton, N.J., was traveling north on Route 517 through the intersection with Lounsberry Hollow Road when her vehicle was struck by a Jeep Cherokee, which was traveling east on Lounsberry Hollow Road, that failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the two roads.

The driver of the Cherokee, Michael Mulroony, 57, of Highland Lakes, was transported by ambulance to Newton Medical Center for injuries and later airlifted to Morristown Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The Honda Pilot driver and her passenger, Stephanie Filippelli, 45, of Mastic, N.Y., were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick, N.Y., Kimkowski said.

The police were assisted by the Vernon and Glenwood-Pochuck ambulance squads and the Vernon, Highland Lakes, McAfee and Pochuck Valley Fire Departments.