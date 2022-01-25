Byram Township Police blotter

Byram man charged with DWI

On Jan. 21, the Byram Township Police Department received a call about an erratic driver in the area of Lee Hill Road and Amity Road. A short while later, patrols were advised that the driver might be intoxicated.

While checking the area, one of the officers was flagged down by someone who said the suspect vehicle was on Windsor Lane, where the officer found the vehicle.

The officer asked the driver, Stephen Moran of Byram Township, N.J., to perform field sobriety tests. Moran refused to perform the tests and was subsequently placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated.

Moran was transported to the police station, where he refused to submit to breath tests. He was charged with the following and released to a family member pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date: Driving While Intoxicated and Refusal to Submit to Breath Tests.