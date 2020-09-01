Marijuana arrest at bank

On Aug. 18, the Byram Township Police Department responded to Santander Bank for a report of a suspicious vehicle. This incident took place during the same time that Santander Banks in several states reportedly had a glitch in their ATM system, which allowed fraudulent withdrawals.

When the officers arrived, they stopped two vehicles and spoke to the occupants. During the incident, officers smelled marijuana in both vehicles. A search of both vehicles produced quantities of marijuana.

Ahmad Z. Mubarak, 26, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Dylan K. St. Louis, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y., were arrested and subsequently charged with Possession of Under 50 Grams of Marijuana. They were processed and released pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date.

DWI arrest on Route 206

On Aug. 20, the Byram Township Police Department responded to a call of a possible intoxicated driver traveling on Route 206 South. The suspect vehicle was found and a motor stop was initiated.

While speaking to the driver, Aaron B. Ross, 44, of Spring Valley, N.Y., the officer felt Ross may be intoxicated. Ross was asked to perform several field sobriety tests, which he failed. Ross was arrested and transported to the station where he refused to submit to breath tests.

Ross was charged with the following and released pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date: Driving While Intoxicated, Refusal to Submit to Breath Tests, Driving While Intoxicated with a Minor in the Vehicle (Two Counts), Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Careless Driving, Failure to Produce a Vehicle Registration Card, and Failure to Produce a Vehicle Insurance Card.