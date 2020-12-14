Byram Police blotter

Disturbance at Quick Chek

On Nov. 23, the Byram Township Police Department responded to Quick Chek for a report of a disturbance. When the Byram Township police officers arrived, a Stanhope police officer was attempting to restrain the suspect, later identified as Jeremiah S. Barnes of Elmwood Park, N.J. While officers were trying to get Barnes into custody, Barnes physically resisted by thrashing around and spitting at the officers. Once he was in custody, Barnes spit inside the patrol vehicle and tried to kick the vehicle’s windows out. It was later learned that Barnes previously walked behind the register while inside Quick Chek and was told to leave by an employee. Barnes then ran around the store and ran behind the deli counter where he ate a roll. Barnes exited the store and then tried to get into a vehicle that was parked at the gas pump. He then tried to go back inside the store but could not because the employees locked the door.

Barnes did not have identification on his person and refused to give officers his pedigree information. He was processed as a John Doe and lodged in the Morris County Jail. The next day, Detective Tierney spoke to Barnes at the jail and Barnes cooperated with providing his pedigree information. Barnes was charged with the following pending a mandatory Sussex County Superior Court date: Shoplifting, Possession of Under 50g of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Hindering Apprehension, and Resisting Arrest with Physical Force (third degree).

Improper turning leads to drug arrest

On Dec. 5, a Byram Township police officer observed a vehicle improperly exit the Quick Check gas station located on Route 206. A motor vehicle stop was initiated and during the motor vehicle stop, another officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, a quantity of marijuana, a THC edible, a glass smoking device and an open alcoholic beverage container were found. The driver, Brittany L. Parisi, was then arrested and transported to the station for processing. Parisi was charged with the following and released pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date: Possession of Under 50g of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Motor Vehicle, Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle, and Improper Turning.

Panic alarm at tire store leads to arrest

On Dec. 8, the Byram Township Police Department responded to the Discount Tire Center on Route 206 for a report of an activated panic alarm. When the officers arrived, they were advised that there was a possible fraud being attempted by customers in the store. The department’s detective responded to the scene and spoke to one of the suspects, Ameloy T. Laford of the Bronx, N.Y. During a search of Laford’s vehicle, a quantity of marijuana, percocet pills, a bottle of promethazine. and a large sum of cash were found. During this process, an individual who was not a suspect at the time departed the scene on foot with his child. Later, this person became a suspect and Laford did not cooperate with identifying him. Multiple agencies including a New Jersey State Police helicopter and K-9 units from two different agencies responded to the area to assist in locating the suspect and his child. After several hours, the search was ended when it was confirmed that the suspect was no longer in the area and the child was in a safe location. Laford was charged with the following and lodged in the Morris County Jail pending a mandatory Sussex County Superior Court date: Possession of Percocet (third degree), Possession of More than 50g of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (third degree), Possession of Promethazine, Possession of Promethazine Without a Prescription, Hindering the Apprehension of Another, and Money Laundering.