Byram police blotter

Speeding leads to DWI

On Aug. 27, a Byram Township Police Officer observed a vehicle speeding on Route 206. A motor vehicle stop was initiated and, while speaking to the driver, Daryll R. Brown of East Orange, N.J., the officer observed several open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle and felt Brown may be intoxicated.

Brown was asked to perform several field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was arrested and transported to the station, where he consented to and failed two breath tests.

Brown was charged with the following and was released to a friend pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date: Driving While Intoxicated, Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle, Driving While Suspended, Reckless Driving, and Speeding.

Erratic driving leads to DWI

On Aug. 30, the Byram Township Police Department received a call about an erratic driver on Route 206. An officer found the vehicle damaged and parked in a business parking lot on Route 206.

While speaking to the driver, Dennis John Byrnes of Oakland, N.J., the officer felt Byrnes was intoxicated. Byrnes was subsequently arrested and an open alcoholic beverage container was found in his vehicle. Byrnes was transported to the station, where he refused to give breath samples.

Byrnes was charged with the following and released to a friend pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date: Driving While Intoxicated, Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle, Consuming an Alcoholic Beverage in a Motor Vehicle and Refusing to Submit to a Breath Test.