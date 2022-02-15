Andover Township Police blotter

Dover man arrested for sexual assault

The Andover Township Police Department at 9 a.m. on Feb. 6 arrested Jose Rivera-Lobos, 30, of Dover, N.J., for two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of children.

Officers received information from the Elizabeth Police Department pertaining to a female juvenile being with Lobos at a room located at the Econolodge, 448 Route 206. Officers located the room Lobos was registered to and made contact with Lobos along with two female juveniles. Further investigation revealed a sexual assault of the two juveniles had occurred at which time Lobos was taken into custody.

The motel room was secured by officers as a search warrant was later sought and executed in order to process the scene. Lobos was processed and later lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility.

Officers were assisted by the Newton Police Department, New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Unit, and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges against Lobos are pending.