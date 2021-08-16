35 recruits graduate from Vernon’s Junior Police Academy

Thirty-five recruits graduated from the Vernon Township Police Department’s Junior Police Academy, held the week of Aug. 2-6.

Eligible recruits are Vernon students who are going into the sixth, seventh, or eighth grade.

“The mornings are packed with activities for the recruits and it is a truly rewarding experience for them and us,” said police Chief Daniel B. Young. “This program provide us with a unique opportunity to build community relations with the youth in Vernon, and at the same time offer the kids an opportunity to get to know their police officers.”

A typical day includes P.T. (physical training) in the morning, followed by a drill and ceremony, and an education component. The drill and ceremony includes marching in formation, learning the police department core values (honesty, integrity, commitment, motivation, and respect), and the Pledge of Allegiance.

The educational component breakdown:

● Monday — K-9 demonstration

● Tuesday — Crime scene investigation

● Wednesday — Presentation by the McAfee Fire Department (Ladder Truck), Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps (CPR familiarization training), and Atlantic Air Medevac

● Thursday — Criminal trial and courtroom familiarization presented by James Opfer, attorney-at-law

● Friday — Team-building exercise (laser tag) and graduation ceremony