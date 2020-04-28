'We have lots of muscle and lots of food': Stillwater volunteers deliver the goods

It doesn’t get much more “hometown USA." Stillwater still maintains a historical society. Its primary thoroughfare is, appropriately, called Main Street. There’s even a general store, and it’s around this gathering place that people are coming together -- at social distance -- to make some huge waves in Stillwater.

Led by Dean Voris, the store’s owner, hundreds of meals have been put together and delivered by a community determined to help the heroes on the frontline of the pandemic: healthcare workers.

“This group of people is selflessly spending hours of their time and their own money to let healthcare workers -- and their selfless acts of commitment to those who become ill — from all over this area know that they are appreciated,” said Lisa Chammings, the mayor of Stillwater. “These community members in some ways feel helpless to help with the medical needs, but they know they can help caregivers. It’s not just food -- it’s cloth masks for anyone in need, lip balm, hand sanitizer, and lotion."

Once Voris and his team knew of the need in long-term care facilities, they planned deliveries to them too, Chammings said.

"All of this is a testament to the people of this community," she said.

Voris said, “We are all doing a great thing. We’re continuing to provide meals to emergency workers who are directly in harm’s way in combat against COVID-19.”

The Stillwater general store, called Garris’, re-opened under Voris’ ownership several months ago, after a long renovation period. The building, and the institution of the George D. Garris General Store, date back to the early days of Stillwater. George D. Garris fought in the Civil War, and his mustering-out money was used to buy the lot, put up the building, and start the business, which opened in 1876.

The COVID-19 shutdown had Voris, and other restaurant owners, transition to take-out only. As the virus escalated, Voris realized the need to supply emergency workers with meals. He began asking customers and members of the community to pitch in.

He and his brother, Wally Chadwick, started making deliveries for Voris from Garris' General Store on April 10, said Lisa Roycroft, a Stillwater resident who works at The Stillwater Township Elementary School. “We deliver breakfast, lunch, or dinner several times a week to Newton Medical Center, Morristown Hospital, and local nursing homes (The Homestead, Valley View and Barn Hill are a few), as well as the Newton Post Office.”

Along with meals, community members and local Girl Scout Troops have been donating mints, Lifesavers, lip balm, cookies, and face shields to be delivered.

“Everyone who has received the donations has been extremely grateful to our community,” Roycroft said. “It's wonderful to see our town come together to help wherever we can. I see so many giving people in our community. Children learn by example, and I believe they will come out of this with more compassion and the desire to help others in need."

Voris said that, in addition to the effort by Roycroft and Chadwick, Kathleen Marshall has organized a group of women to sew masks. The campaign manager is Diana Bodenseik, and Hanah Southway of Springhouse Creamery is donating milk to be delivered with the meals.

“Of course, Mayor Chammings is keeping the community on track,” Voris said.

To date, what started as a small community effort has delivered 422 meals to healthcare workers. Another 100 will go to Morristown tomorrow, and 300 are slated to be delivered next week.

Andrew Jaworski is a nurse at Newton Memorial Hospital. "We are forever grateful that you are doing this for us," he told Voris. "It really means a lot to us.”

“Keep on keeping on,” Voris said. “Support each other in word and deed and of course, focus on positive things. Likewise, if anyone knows anyone in need of anything through all of this, please let me know. We have lots of muscle and lots of food. We can help out.”