Wallkill Valley to welcome biggest freshman class in 10 years

Wallkill Valley High School is welcoming a new class of 154 students. Superintendent David Carr says it’s one of the biggest freshman classes the district has seen in a long time, with the number having increased by about 7 percent over the summer.

The school will be opening with 640 students this year. Carr said 600 students were enrolled when school let out in June.

“The numbers have increased significantly, and Wallkill hasn’t had this type of enrollment in ten years,” said Carr. “People have been buying homes and are moving into Hardyston from different areas, and that is bringing more students to the school.”

The school’s growth is good news, he said.

“We’re very pleased that our numbers have increased because, as you know, that’s been a battle over the last few years, the declining student enrollment,” he said. “A lot of eighth graders chose to come to Wallkill Valley High School this year, and it’s a good thing.”

James Marion, Wallkill Valley High School’s peer leader advisor, attended the meeting and will attend the freshman orientation, which was not held in person last year.

Carr said the orientation introduces freshmen to students who serve as peer leaders, “who do a great job welcoming our incoming students and our transfer students, helping them feel comfortable, walking them around the building, showing the students where their classes will be, and helping them with their lockers.”

A barbecue luncheon will be served after orientation.

“Our goal is that we want the students to feel excited to be here and not nervous to come to school,” said Carr.

Orientation for parents and students

Staff members returned to school on Aug. 30. High school students started on Sept. 1.

“We’re excited to get started,” Carr said.

Back to School Night on Sept. 9 will give parents an idea of the school’s expectations for their children while providing the school with parents’ contact information, he said.

Meanwhile, he said, students are playing sports and practicing for band.

“I’m anxious to get kids back in the building, and it will be good to see some life in the building,” said Carr. “Our custodians did a phenomenal job of getting the building ready for school.”

Carpets in some classrooms were replaced over the summer, and technology was upgraded with the addition of Chromebooks.

Driver shortage means late start

Classes will be seven minutes earlier than usual because of the bus driver shortage affecting Wallkill Valley and schools statewide, said Carr.

“Each district is scrambling to get bus drivers, para professionals, substitutes, and it’s a personnel crunch right now,” he said. “I know for our bus companies, the owners of the bus companies are driving their buses, the wives of the drivers are driving the buses, and we are sharing buses with other districts.” Students are being dismissed at 2:15 p.m. instead of 2.30 p.m.”

The times were adjusted to have all bus routes covered, along with after-school sporting events and other activities.

“Our bus companies are great and are very supportive of WVRHS and we need them, and they were very appreciative that we were able to be flexible and help them out,” said Carr.