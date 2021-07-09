Wallkill Valley FBLA members win at state conference, compete in nationals

The New Jersey Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership was held as a virtual conference March 15-April 2 for New Jersey members. This venue enabled the members to “Conquer the Impossible” while striving to ASPIRE in this national student organization.

Congratulations to the following FBLA members and the Wallkill Valley chapter for placing at the 2021 State Leadership Conference:

● Business Achievement Awards – Future: Nicole Definis, Charlotte Gough, Brian Hall, Sean Masino;

● Leader: Dharmil Bhavsar, Danielle Fetzner, John Spadora

● Community Service Award – Falyn Cunniffe, Danielle Fetzner, Madison Gunderman, John Spadora

● Gold Member Award – Brian Hall

● Gold Officer Award – Charlotte Gough

FBLA Members of the Month

● September – Dharmil Bhavsar

● October – Andrea Piedrasanta

● November – Charlotte Gough

● December – Brian Hall

● January – Danielle Fetzner

● February – John Spadora

● New Jersey FBLA November Member of the Month – Charlotte Gough

Other awards

● Scholarship – Danielle Fetzner, $1,000 recipient

● Public Speaking – Vanessa Hasbrouck, first place

● Community Service Project – Charlotte Gough, first place

● Partnership with Business Project – Annalisa Caldera, Brian Hall, 1st place

● Battle of the Chapters – Jack Lally, Ricky Limon, Joey Mueller, first place

● Scrapbook – Annalisa Caldera, first place

● Outstanding Chapter 51+ Members – Wallkill Valley, first place

● March of Dimes – Wallkill Valley, first place

● Largest Chapter Professional Division – Wallkill Valley, first place

● Community Service Challenge – Wallkill Valley, first place (1,469 hours)

● Local Chapter Annual Business Report – Danielle Fetzner, John Spadora, 3rd place

● Coding and Programming – Brett Bohmer, third place

● Who’s Who in FBLA – John Spadora, third place

● Passport of Progress – Wallkill Valley, fourth place

● Membership Expansion – Wallkill Valley, Honors

● Gold Seal Award of Merit – Wallkill Valley, Honors

● NJFBLA Operation: Uplift – Wallkill Valley FBLA

● Outstanding Local Chapter Adviser – Mrs. Carol Jurkouich, Honors

The State honored the Wallkill Valley Business Person of the Year, Mr. Stephen Gough, FBLA parent, and the Wallkill Valley Volunteer of the Year, Tyler Small, former Wallkill Valley FBLA member and chapter officer. Wallkill was recognized for completing the national Chapter Challenge event by participating in Super Sweeps, Non-Stop November, and Action Awareness--activities that promote the FBLA opportunities and develop leadership skills.

National Conference

The FBLA National Leadership Conference scheduled for June 29-July 3 in Anaheim, California was redesigned for a virtual conference for the second year due to Covid-19.

The following Wallkill Valley FBLA members are competing on a national level:

● Coding and Programming – Brett Bohmer

● Community Service Project – Charlotte Gough, Marina Bakovic

● Local Chapter Annual Business Report – Danielle Fetzner, John Spadora

● Partnership with Business Project – Annalisa Caldera, Brian Hall

● Public Speaking – Vanessa Hasbrouck.