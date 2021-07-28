x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Vote today: Queen of the Fair People’s Choice Award

Meet the nominees and vote for Queen of the Fair below.

| 28 Jul 2021 | 01:20
    Some of the 2019 nominees at the fair. Voting is now open for this year’s Queen of the Fair award. Vote by filling out the form below.
    Some of the 2019 nominees at the fair. Voting is now open for this year’s Queen of the Fair award. Vote by filling out the form below.