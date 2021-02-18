Vernon presented with two open space perspectives

The Vernon Township Council on Feb. 8 decided to wait until the next council meeting before deciding which of the organizations it will contract for its pending update to its Open Space Plan.

The council will decide between using its current township planner, J. Caldwell & Associates, and the Land Conservancy of New Jersey.

Allison Kopsco of J. Caldwell said she has worked on pervious open space projects in Raritan township, and outlined the process, which would take more than six months.

The process, she said, will include public participating and would analyze the township’s needs, examine the township’s demand for recreation and connect the township’s various open spaces.

The first month of the process would involve meeting with various township committees and boards to establish goals, and then between the four- and five-month mark, the open space and preliminary action plans would be drafted. Then between five- and six months into the process, there will be public participation.

Then when all that was ton, the plan could be finalized for approvals and adoption.

Barbara Davis, the vice president of programs for the Land Conservancy touted her organization’s experience. She, herself, has been there for 22 years, and written 164 Land Conservation Plans, 90 of which have been recreation and open space plans.

The Land Conservancy has worked with Vernon in the past. It helped develop the township’s Open Space Plan in 2003 and updated the plan in 2010. She said – with the Land Conservancy’s help – the township has received three Green Acres grants of up to $1.4 million, and three Sussex County grants for about $250,000.

“We’ve worked with 10 counties, and most recently completed Open Space and Recreation Plans in Lafayette and Wantage,” Davis said.

Davis agreed with Kopsco’s projection of the timeline to develop the plan, but added she would have two public sessions, one before the Township Council and another before the Land Use Board.

“We’re very well-qualified to do this work,” Davis said. “We approached the town and reminded them they need to update their plane. We’d like to be able to do this work with Vernon Township.”

Councilman Andrew Pitsker and Councilwoman Toni Cilli asked about grants.

Kopsco said J. Caldwell will identify different grants and occasionally fill out applications. She said the company has done a couple of smaller grants.

Davis said the Land Conservancy will write the grants for the town. The town will review them for accuracy and then the Land Conservancy will submit them. She said the Land Conservancy has a 100 percent success rate for Green Acres grants and about 95-100 percent success rate for Sussex County grants.

“This is wall we do, open space and Farmland preservation,” Davis said. “We’re very good at our job because we’re very mission driven, and our staff is experienced with it.”