UPDATE: Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sussex County

There are three confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Sussex County, Freeholder Director Sylvia Petillo and the Sussex County Division of Health, announced late Wednesday afternoon.

The Health Department was informed of the cases on Wednesday afternoon. There was a case in Vernon Township, Sparta Township and Frankford Township

The Health Dept. has been working to identify individuals who came into contact with these residents. Anyone identified as a close contact, per New Jersey Department of Health guidelines, is directed to self-quarantine and is being monitored by the SCDOH.

“Our community’s health and safety are of primary concern to the Board of Chosen Freeholders," Petillo said in a news release. "We are taking all possible steps to ensure the well-being of Sussex County and our surrounding communities.

Vernon Township Mayor Howard Burrell said the Vernon residente is a 53-year-old man who was exposed to another person who tested positive at his out-of-county job.

Burrell said the county obtained the test result from his health-care provider.

“Our town government does not have, nor do we seek, any contact or other information concerning this individual,” Burrell said. “All contact and/or information concerning this or an other Coronavirus case will be through the Sussex County Health Dept.”

While the Sussex County Division of Health is not conducting COVID-19 testing at this time, the department is working with local health care providers and the New Jersey Department of Health to expand COVID-19 testing availability in the state.

.COVID-19 testing is not currently recommended for individuals who are not exhibiting symptoms which include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Testing recommendations for patients exhibiting symptoms will be determined by the health care provider based on the individual’s risk for exposure to COVID-19, which includes travel history and level of contact with a confirmed case.