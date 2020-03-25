UPDATE: Sussex County has 10 more positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

The Sussex County Department of Health was notified of 10 more positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Health Officer James R. McDonald, III announced.

This was the county's largest number of positive cases in one day since the pandemic began.

Vernon Township added its second case since the outbreak began, a 64-year-old female and Wantage Township added its first case as well, a 70-year-old male.

There were two cases in Hardyston, a 35-year-old male and a 52-year-old male. Frankford also had two cases, a 69-year-old female and a 53-year-old male.

There also were cases in Newton, Sandyston and Sparta.

Sparta still has the most cases in Sussex County with 8.

March 24:

Seven more cases came in on Tuesday.

Two of the cases were in Sparta, bringing the township's total to seven, the most of any municipality in Sussex County. Cases also were identified in Branchville, Stanhope, Hamburg, Frankford and Hardyston.

March 22:

Three more cases were identified on Sunday. Two cases were identified in Sparta and another in Hopatcong. There are five total cases in Sparta and two in Hopatcong.

The county now has 15 confirmed positive cases.

According to Gov. Phil Murphy, 20 people of died in New Jersey as a result of COVID-19.

The Sussex County Division of Health has been working to identify individuals who came into contact with these residents. Anyone identified as a close contact, per New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) guidelines, is in their home under self-quarantine and being monitored by the SCDOH staff.

March 21:

Three cases were identified in Andover Township, Byram Township, Frankford Township, Hopatcong Borough and Town of Newton.

March 20:

Three cases were reported on Friday. Two of the cases reside in Sparta, and one resides in Hampton.

Both the Sussex County Dept. of Health and the patients were notified of the positive results on March 20.

Heading into Friday, four Sussex County residents had tested positive

March 19:

A Hardyston resident became Sussex County's fourth positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday. The resident was tested on Tuesday, March 17 and the patient was notified of the positive result on March 19.

March 18:

The county's first three cases were announced on Wednesday, March 18.

The Health Department was informed of the cases on Wednesday afternoon. There was a case in Vernon Township, Sparta Township and Frankford Township

The Health Dept. has been working to identify individuals who came into contact with these residents. Anyone identified as a close contact, per New Jersey Department of Health guidelines, is directed to self-quarantine and is being monitored by the SCDOH.

“Our community’s health and safety are of primary concern to the Board of Chosen Freeholders," Petillo said in a news release. "We are taking all possible steps to ensure the well-being of Sussex County and our surrounding communities.

Vernon Township Mayor Howard Burrell said the Vernon residente is a 53-year-old man who was exposed to another person who tested positive at his out-of-county job.

Burrell said the county obtained the test result from his health-care provider.

“Our town government does not have, nor do we seek, any contact or other information concerning this individual,” Burrell said. “All contact and/or information concerning this or an other Coronavirus case will be through the Sussex County Health Dept.”

While the Sussex County Division of Health is not conducting COVID-19 testing at this time, the department is working with local health care providers and the New Jersey Department of Health to expand COVID-19 testing availability in the state.

.COVID-19 testing is not currently recommended for individuals who are not exhibiting symptoms which include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Testing recommendations for patients exhibiting symptoms will be determined by the health care provider based on the individual’s risk for exposure to COVID-19, which includes travel history and level of contact with a confirmed case.