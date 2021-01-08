U.S. Rep. Cartwright defends Pennsylvania votes

U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright (PA-08) on Wednesday defended the choice Pennsylvania voters made in the November presidential election against an objection to the Commonwealth’s electoral college votes.

As the final Democratic speaker on the House side during the two-hour debate, he discussed the absence of evidence for claims of widespread election fraud before the objection was rejected and Congress affirmed the electoral college votes from all 50 states.

“We have judges, dozens and dozens of them; federal judges, state judges, Democrats, Republicans, turning away these challenges,” Cartwright said in his speech on the House floor during debate. “All they (the judges) ever wanted was evidence and here’s the number-one rule when you go to court: don’t forget to bring the evidence with you.”

“We Pennsylvanians understand democracy. It was in Pennsylvania that our founders signed the Constitution, and Article II makes it plain as day: we elect our president, we don’t have a king. If you can undo a presidential election simply by alleging that something was amiss, then we don’t have a democracy at all – we have something else entirely.”

Follow this link to hear the entire speech: bit.ly/3q3tYU8.