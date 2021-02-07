Three historic Erie Railroad cabooses acquired by railroad preservationists

Port Jervis. The cars were moved to the Delaware, Lackawaxen & Stourbridge Railroad in Honesdale, Pa., for storage until the new display space in Port Jervis, is ready to accept equipment. They join the railcar fleet of Operation Toy Train.Three historic Erie Railroad cabooses (C121, C262, and C340) and a former TTX flatcar will be retained for display at the new Port Jervis Transportation Museum in Port Jervis, N.Y.

These cars have joined Operation Toy Train’s existing eight-car railcar fleet consisting of four boxcars, three cabooses, and a baggage car. More information on the history and plans for each of these railcars is available at OperationToyTrain.org/equipment.

Caboose No. C121 was built in 1941 and Caboose No. C262 was built in 1946, both by the Erie Railroad's Dunmore, Pa., shops. Caboose No. C340 was built in 1953 by the International Car Company at their plant in Canton, Ohio. After the New York & Greenwood Lake ceased operations in the early 2010s, this car was stored for many years in a rail yard in Passaic, N.J. All three cars were moved to the Delaware, Lackawaxen & Stourbridge Railroad in Honesdale, Pa., in October for temporary storage until the new display space in Port Jervis is ready to accept equipment.

Operation Toy Train is currently soliciting donations to restore the cars at bit.ly/3roQuHX.This non-profit organization operates a special annual collection train in northern New Jersey and southern New York during the first two weekends in December. Each year, the train collects over 25,000 donated toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation, which redistributes them to underprivileged children within the collection area. For more information, visit OperationToyTrain.org.

To facilitate moving this quantity of toys, Operation Toy Train maintains its own fleet of railcars, which has grown to meet the level of donations received. Despite canceling its 2020 train due to Covid-19, Operation Toy Train worked closely with the Marines and DonateAToy.org to safely collect and deliver over 24,000 toys to the Toys for Tots Foundation during the 2020 holiday season. The organization looks forward to getting its expanded trainset back out on the rails in 2021.

Caboose No. C340

Caboose No. C340 was built in October 1953 by the International Car Company at their plant in Canton, Ohio. The car was originally Erie Railroad No. C340, and became Erie Lackawanna No. C340 in 1960. The car was transferred to Conrail in 1976 and became Conrail class N-7D No. 21110. It was purchased by the New York & Greenwood Lake Railway in the late 1990s and restored to its authentic Erie colors and number.

After the New York & Greenwood Lake ceased operations in the early 2010s, this car was stored for many years in a rail yard in Passaic, N. j. The property was acquired by a developer, Passaic Street Properties (PSP), in September of 2017. In September of 2020, PSP obtained ownership of the railroad equipment remaining on the property, including this car, and immediately donated all of the rail equipment to Operation Toy Train. PSP also donated the removal of the equipment from Passaic.

Operation Toy Train is currently fundraising to restore this historically significant caboose to its original Erie colors for display at the Port Jervis Transportation Museum. The car may also be used on Operation Toy Train’s annual Toys for Tots collection trains for additional volunteer capacity.

Caboose No. C262

Caboose No. C262 was built in March of 1946 by the Erie Railroad’s Dunmore, Pa., shops. The car was originally Erie Railroad No. C262, and became Erie Lackawanna No. C262 in 1960. The car was transferred to Conrail in 1976 and became Conrail class N-3A No. 19664. It was purchased by a private owner and was eventually sold to the New York & Greenwood Lake Railway in the early 2000s, where it was partially restored.

After the New York & Greenwood Lake ceased operations in the early 2010s, this car was stored for many years in a rail yard in Passaic, New Jersey. The property was acquired by a developer, Passaic Street Properties (PSP), in September of 2017. In September of 2020, PSP obtained ownership of the railroad equipment remaining on the property, including this car, and immediately donated all of the rail equipment to Operation Toy Train. PSP also donated the removal of the equipment from Passaic.

Operation Toy Train is currently fundraising to restore this historically significant caboose to its original Erie colors for display at the Port Jervis Transportation Museum. The car may also be used on Operation Toy Train’s annual Toys for Tots collection trains for additional volunteer capacity.

Caboose No. C121

Caboose No. C121 was built in July of 1941 by the Erie Railroad’s Dunmore, Pa., shops. The car was originally Erie Railroad No. C121, and became Erie Lackawanna No. C121 in 1960. It was purchased by a private owner and eventually sold to the New York & Greenwood Lake Railway in the mid-2000s, where it was partially restored.

After the New York & Greenwood Lake ceased operations in the early 2010s, this car was stored for many years in a rail yard in Passaic, New Jersey. The property was acquired by a developer, Passaic Street Properties (PSP), in September of 2017. In September of 2020, PSP obtained ownership of the railroad equipment remaining on the property, including this car, and immediately donated all of the rail equipment to Operation Toy Train. PSP also donated the removal of the equipment from Passaic.

Operation Toy Train is currently fundraising to restore this historically significant caboose to its original Erie colors for display at the Port Jervis Transportation Museum. This car cannot operate, so it will be used as the new museum’s ticket office.