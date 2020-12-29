The year in headlines from Advertiser News South

1. The mad dash to keep society functioning

A story about the essential workers you don’t hear about, including funeral director Aaron Tirpack of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin, N.J. With little time to eat or sleep, he lost 25 pounds at the beginning of the pandemic due to a surge of COVID-19 deaths.

2. ‘Serious and alarming’ report released on Andover nursing home

The National Guard was deployed to a local nursing home after a federal inspection releveled a multitude of failures that put staff and residents in “immediate jeopardy” and at risk for “serious injury, serious harm or death.”

3. Mom and Pop shops hustle harder

Small essential businesses that were allowed to be open peak-quarantine, like Sussex Bike and Highland Flowers, grind day and night to keep up with heightened demand.