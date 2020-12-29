The year in headlines from Advertiser News South

1. The mad dash to keep society functioning
A story about the essential workers you don’t hear about, including funeral director Aaron Tirpack of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin, N.J. With little time to eat or sleep, he lost 25 pounds at the beginning of the pandemic due to a surge of COVID-19 deaths.
2. ‘Serious and alarming’ report released on Andover nursing home
The National Guard was deployed to a local nursing home after a federal inspection releveled a multitude of failures that put staff and residents in “immediate jeopardy” and at risk for “serious injury, serious harm or death.”
3. Mom and Pop shops hustle harder
Small essential businesses that were allowed to be open peak-quarantine, like Sussex Bike and Highland Flowers, grind day and night to keep up with heightened demand.
4. Pandemic-driven house frenzy hits local towns
As New Yorkers head north, real estate booms in Sussex County.
5. Andover mourns Carolyn Kazar, community icon
One of our most read stories this year. Community members mourn Carolyn Kazar, of Andover Hunt & Fish.
6. ‘Sick people are looking for help on their own’
A sick Sussex County resident struggles to find a place to be tested for COVID-19 peak-pandemic.