Thank the healers: Local women give ICU nurses self-care baskets

They’re there every day, no matter what, risking their health for others.

Two “angels” who wish to remain anonymous made sure the nurses who work in Newton Medical Center’s intensive care unit (ICU) know how very much they are appreciated.

“Many are facing burnout and even post-traumatic stress-like symptoms,” said one of the anonymous donors.

She and another local woman wanted to give back to health care workers who have been on the front lines through the pandemic. One the donors was lucky enough not to currently need her $1,400 stimulus check. The other also had the means to make a generous contribution.

The women decided to adopt the ICU nurses and their support staff, about 35 people. On Easter week they gave each health care hero SpaFinder gift certificates, which allows them to choose from a variety of local self-care services. They also partnered with the Milford, Pa., company, Cedar Hill Botanicals, to create for the nurses Easter baskets filled with hand-made aromatherapy bath and body products.

“The ICU team was truly overwhelmed by the generosity of the gift,” said Nancy Penny, the ICU assistant nurse manager at Newton Medical Center. “The thoughtfulness of the community is so appreciated, and there are not enough words to adequately express the depth of our gratitude, so from the bottom of our hearts — thank you!”

Arlene Matthews, CEO of Cedar Hill Botanicals, said she was happy to help. The two anonymous volunteers are her clients, and they asked her to create the self-care baskets. “Coincidentally, it all came to fruition during Easter week,” she said.

The volunteers provided the baskets, and Matthews provided the self-care and aromatherapy products and basket wrapping supplies at a discounted price.

“Our front line first responders and essential workers and their families are very often overlooked in most crises,” Matthews said. “They need to know, now more than ever, how their continued selfless, hard work and sacrifices are greatly appreciated.

“I come from a long family line of first responders and essential workers and am very blessed to be able to give back in this small way. The volunteers and I are praying this will inspire others to step up and give back because without our first responders and front line essential workers, we do not have hope, and without hope, we have nothing but despair.”

The hospital is thankful for the gifts and other kind gestures.

“The response from our community and the countless ways they have come together to support our heroes on the front lines has been truly amazing, and for that we are thankful,” said Stephen Flynn, donor relations manager at Newton Medical Center Foundation.

“Other local people have done thoughtful things like sending Girl Scout cookies or pizzas to hospital staffs, or raffled off gift certificates for the nurses to be used at local businesses,” one of the anonymous donors said.

The women who headed this initiative are looking to extend the program. Anyone interested in providing local health care workers with self-care items and other thank you’s is asked to email thankthehealers@gmail.com for more information.