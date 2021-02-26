‘Sweets to our Sweet Seniors’

Franklin. The Wallkill Valley Rotary, with the help of Sussex County Meals on Wheels of Franklin, gave Valentine’s Day candy boxes to local senior citizens. Carolyn King, Wallkill Valley Rotary member, and Ellen Smith, a very good friend of the Rotary, received generous donations from community friends, Weis Markets of Franklin, Walmart of Franklin, and CVS Pharmacy of Vernon. Meals on Wheels and Westwind Manor in Franklin distributed the boxes “to help brighten up the day for our precious senior citizens, whom Rotary honors on this special St. Valentine’s Day: Pictured (from left) are: Ellen Smith of Wantage, Kathy Talmadge of Franklin, and Carolyn King of Sussex, friends and members of the Wallkill Valley Rotary. (Photo provided)