Sussex-Wantage and High Point switch to all-virtual instruction

The Sussex-Wantage Regional School District and High Point Regional High School both plan to switch to remote learning through Jan. 11, after Gov. Phil Murphy upgraded Sussex County’s COVID-19 risk assessment to orange.

High Point went to remote learning starting on Monday, Nov. 23, and Sussex-Wantage students followed their regular A and B cohort schedules last Monday and Tuesday but were dismissed early. Last Wednesday was a normal remote day for Sussex-Wantage students with early dismissal.

In a letter to the community, Sussex-Wantage Superintendent Michael Gall reported that the Sussex County Department of Health has indicated they expect the country to move to red (very high risk) COVID-19 classification. Under red, all schools go remote. Vernon, Sparta, and Wallkill Valley are among the schools the switched to remote learning last week.

Both districts intend to return to hybrid instruction on Dec. 14, but that could change based on Department of Health recommendations.

“I would also like to reinforce that the possibility still exists, given the current statistical trends, that fully remote instruction could extend up to two weeks after the New Year’s Holiday, or through Jan. 18,” Gall wrote to the public. “We will continue to monitor the situation, collaborate with the DOH, and keep the community informed, but everyone should prepare for that possibility.”

At High Point, Superintendent Scott Ripley said in-person athletics and extra-curricular activities were suspended through Dec. 13 and are expected to resume on Dec. 14.