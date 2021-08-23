Sussex County YMCA names associate director

Sussex County YMCA Membership Director Edith Lynch has been named Associate Executive Director, responsible for leading the daily operations of the branch and its staff, and working alongside the Executive Director to grow membership and enhance programs and services that uphold the Y’s mission of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

Lynch, a Stillwater resident, has worked nearly 16 years at the Sussex Y, starting as a part-time associate at the Welcome Center before ascending to roles as Welcome Center Supervisor, Member Service Coordinator, Associate Membership Director, and then Membership Director. She will continue serving as interim Membership Director in addition to her new role.

Describing herself as a “people person,” Lynch said she treasures the relationships and connections she’s built at the Y over the years.

“The YMCA has been a second home to me. I love my job and the people I work with and the people we serve,” she said. “The Sussex County Y is already a staple in the community and I’m excited to work together with [Executive Director] Corey Brown and our staff to ensure the Y continues as the ‘place to be’ for local families and residents.”

As Membership Director, she’s often the first line of communication for new and existing members, handling sales transactions, calling or emailing members, understanding concerns and answering questions, and training member service staff. More than 8,000 people belong to the Sussex Y.

When COVID-19 forced the closure of YMCAs statewide, Lynch quickly took on the rush of questions and requests from members who could not visit the Y. Because of the shutdown, the in-person interaction ceased but the phone calls and emails from panicked members didn’t.

“After the first month or so, I was able to find time to email some of our regular members and just check in. I heard a lot of sad stories but mostly heard how much they missed the Y and our staff,” she said. “I think I missed our members as much as they missed us. Not having the face to face with our members was very challenging, so I was thrilled to participate in the Coffee Club Zoom opportunities and more thrilled when we re-opened outdoors.

“Welcoming back our members was the greatest feeling,” she added.

“Offering a laugh when appropriate or a consoling message of support or just reliving memories of times at the Y, Edith was our Virtual Welcome Center,” said Brown. “Edith continued throughout last year and the many ups and downs we all faced to ‘Show Up’ for the members. Edith’s passion for the Y has truly strengthened our community.”