Sparta music students give front porch concerts

Sparta /
18 May 2020 | 04:43
Sparta. Spring for the music students who attend Sparta schools usually includes spring concerts. But with school closed for the rest of the year, district music teachers created the Sparta Front Porch Concert Series, giving their students the opportunity to perform favorite selections on the day their concert was originally scheduled. During this difficult time, it is encouraging to see families and neighbors come together to share their love of music. Pictured is the Ailara family performing together. (Photo provided)