Sparta couple establishes Greater Pike fund to help YMCA

To know Will and Debbie Hookway is to know they have strong ties to their community and a great sense of appreciation, and so they were inspired to establish The William and Deborah Hookway Fund at the Greater Pike Community Foundation.

The fund will primarily benefit communities in Sussex County, N.J., especially the Sussex County YMCA.

Will Hookway said he became involved with the Livestrong Program at the YMCA four years ago after being diagnosed with cancer. The program invites spouses to get involved also, and the beneficial experience the couple had there impressed them.

“I’m in complete remission now, and we think this is a good way to give back,” Hookway said.

Giving back isn’t new for this couple, as their community involvement has been very strong over the years. Debbie served on the Board of Trustees at Lake Mohawk, and Will on Sparta’s Planning Board.

“I’ve lived all my life in this area, and Debbie has been here for 32 years,” he said.

Meaningful support in perpetuity

The Hookways would like to see the fund grow so their legacy will be able to provide meaningful support in perpetuity. In addition to the Y, they hope to benefit charities that work with canines, such as The Seeing Eye or programs that provide service dogs for wounded warriors.

Will Hookway said he and Debbie came to Greater Pike through the recommendation of financial advisor Karl Wagner of the Biondo Group. The couple decided that establishing a fund at Greater Pike offered them an opportunity to create a legacy during their lifetime. “We’ve been very pleased with everyone at Greater Pike helping us get this established,” Will noted. He added, “We’ve seeded the fund and will make contributions over the years.”

Donations can be made by check payable to GPCF-Hookway Fund or donate online at greaterpike.org/our-funds (scroll down to the William and Deborah Hookway Fund name and click on the link for making a donation).

If you are thinking about charitable giving through estate planning, Greater Pike can help provide a permanent and personal way to give back to the community. For more information contact Jenni Hamill, Executive Director, at 570-832-4686, jennihamill@greaterpike.org, or visit greaterpike.org and Facebook.com/GreaterPike.