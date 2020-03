Newton. Sheriff Michael F. Strada announced that effective, Monday March 16, all Foreclosure Sales and Executions for Eviction will be suspended for the next 30 days due to the Covid-19

"It is of the utmost importance that, right now, we direct our resources to public safety and doing what we can to prevent the spread of the virus,” Strada said. "We are working closely with the Sussex County Department of Public Health to assist them in working towards a goal of keeping our community safe.”