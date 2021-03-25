School reports 11 new cases of coronavirus

Eleven new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delaware Valley School District since March 20.
Superintendent of schools John Bell sent a letter to parents and guardians on March 22 with the news. The cases are distributed as follows:
● Dingman-Delaware Primary School — 3
● Delaware Valley Elementary School — 2
● Delaware Valley Middle School — 2
● Delaware Valley High School — 3
● Other — 1
“The classrooms and spaces used by the individuals have been cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines,” Bell says in his letter. “All close contacts have been notified.”
Students attending Delaware Valley Middle School transitioned to all-remote learning on March 23, 24, and 25, with a return to campus expected on Friday.
Students attending Dingman-Delaware Elementary School and Dingman-Delaware Primary School are currently all learning remotely and were expected to return to school on Thursday.
All other schools will remain open, Bell said.
Social activity ramps up
Pike’s residents and visitors are suffering from pandemic fatigue. With vaccinations ramping up and the end of the pandemic in sight, many are letting down their guard.
But Covid-19 still has plenty of room to wreak havoc. Pike County’s second-worst day of the pandemic happened just this week: the 48 new cases reported on Tuesday exceeds only the 56 new cases reported on Jan. 5, the peak aftermath of the holidays.
More people have been going out to bars and restaurants. The parking lots of several restaurants in Pike and Orange counties were filled to overflowing last weekend, which enticed people out and about with its lovely spring weather. Indoor dining capacity in Pennsylvania is furthermore set to increase, from 50% now to 75% on April 4.
However, the Centers for Disease Control says restaurants and bars are prime avenues for community spread, including to nursing homes and schools. The CDC says a recent study found that “adults with positive Covid-19 test results were twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than those with negative Covid-19 test results.”
Sussex County, N.J., recently brought levels down to a relatively safe phase but are now in a red phase, the next-to-highest level. This has caused schools to retrench, dismantling plans to give students a “normal” end to the school year.