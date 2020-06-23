Sarah McNamara and Timothy Spatola win library scholarship

Sarah McNamara and Timothy Spatola are this year’s winners of the Steven L. Steele Memorial Book Scholarship, presented by The Friends of the Library Dorothy E. Henry Memorial Branch.

The scholarship competition was open to college-bound senior students in Vernon, Hardyston, Hamburg, and Franklin with an active Sussex County Library System card.

Sarah McNamara of Hamburg is a recent graduate of Wallkill Valley Regional High School. She was involved in many extracurricular actives, including yearbook editor, literary magazine contributor, National Honors Society, National English Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society, freelance writing for her school newspaper, Peer Pals, tennis, track, various choirs and many volunteer groups. She will be attending Haverford College, where she plans to major in biology with a minor in either Spanish, computer science, or math.

Timothy Spatola of Franklin is a recent graduate of Pope John XXIII. He was involved in volunteer work, cross country, and winter and spring track. He plans to attend DeSales University and is considering majoring in history and political science.