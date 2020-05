Sussex. The Wallkill Valley Rotary Club donated food and gift cards from local supermarkets to the Sussex Health Center in Sussex Borough. Carolyn King (pictured) and Kathy Vozza of the Wallkill Valley Rotary Club presented food to Joan Thomas, organizer of the Sussex Help Center. The food was purchased with the help of a grant, necessitated by the current COVID-19 pandemic, from Rotary District 7475.