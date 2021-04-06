Rotary donates to family of Heaven Marie Davenport

Franklin. Like many nonprofits, the Wallkill Valley Rotary Club was unable to do its normal fundraising this year. However, the club did make a $1,200 donation to the Davenport family, which lost their 13-year-old daughter and sister, Heaven Marie Davenport, in a March 19 fire that also destroyed their home. The family is currently staying with Heaven’s aunt Diane Degroat until they can find a new place, says club member Alexis Horvath. “They are truly amazed by the warmth and generosity of their community with the outpouring love and financial support they have received,” Horvath said. Pictured (from left) are Michelle Corbett-Rivielle, Rotary member; Heaven’s sisters Madison and Justise; her aunt Diane Degroat; sister Morgan; and Alexis Horvath Rotary member. (Photo provided)