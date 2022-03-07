x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Project Self-Sufficiency opens Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop

| 07 Mar 2022 | 03:42
    Teen girls try on prom dresses at Sister to Sister Prom Shop (Photo provided)
    Teen girls try on prom dresses at Sister to Sister Prom Shop (Photo provided)

Prom season. Teens are invited to select new or gently-used prom dresses and accessories from the popular “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency.

Formal wear is available at no charge, including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls, and shoes in good condition.

All items are displayed in a boutique-like setting on Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus, at 127 Mill Street. Space is available for dresses to be tried on.

The “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop will be open from 3 to 6:00 p.m., from March 28 to 31 and from April 4 to 6; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

“We are delighted to be offering teens the opportunity to receive beautiful gowns and accessories free of charge at the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We believe that every young woman deserves the chance to have a beautiful dress for that special, once-in-a-lifetime event. Thanks to generous donations from the community, we are fortunate to have hundreds of beautiful items in our collection again this year.”

The prom shop is a program of the Sussex County Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency, a community-based non-profit organization that specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. For information call 973-940-3500 or visit projectselfsufficiency.org.