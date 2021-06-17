Primary election results

Political parties in New Jersey held their primary elections on June 8 to choose the candidates who will run in the general election on Nov. 2. Here are the results for the local candidates:

SUSSEX COUNTY

Clerk (one seat)

Republican:

Jeffrey M. Parrott — 12,323

Commissioner (two seats)

Democratic:

Scott Paul — 3,556

Michael Vrabel — 3,398

Republican:

Dawn Fantasia — 11,629

Christopher Carney — 11,365

FRANKLIN

Common Council (two seats)

Republican:

Rachel Heath — 299

Gilbert J. Snyder — 273

Scott Davis — 235

Stephan P. Zydon — 177

HAMBURG

Borough Council (two seats)

Republican:

Mark Sena — 218

John Haig — 206

HARDYSTON

Township Council (one seat)

Republican:

Carl B. Miller — 754

LAFAYETTE

Township Committee (one seat)

Democratic:

Sean Jans — 46

Republican:

Kevin K. O’Leary — 249

OGDENSBURG

Common Council (two seats)

Nelson R. Alvarez — 180