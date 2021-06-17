Primary election results

Political parties in New Jersey held their primary elections on June 8 to choose the candidates who will run in the general election on Nov. 2. Here are the results for the local candidates:
SUSSEX COUNTY
Clerk (one seat)
Republican:
Jeffrey M. Parrott — 12,323
Commissioner (two seats)
Democratic:
Scott Paul — 3,556
Michael Vrabel — 3,398
Dawn Fantasia — 11,629
Christopher Carney — 11,365
FRANKLIN
Common Council (two seats)
Rachel Heath — 299
Gilbert J. Snyder — 273
Scott Davis — 235
Stephan P. Zydon — 177
HAMBURG
Borough Council (two seats)
Mark Sena — 218
John Haig — 206
HARDYSTON
Township Council (one seat)
Carl B. Miller — 754
LAFAYETTE
Township Committee (one seat)
Sean Jans — 46
Kevin K. O’Leary — 249
OGDENSBURG
Nelson R. Alvarez — 180