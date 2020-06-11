Prescription no longer required at testing sites

Morris County Freeholders have announced that a prescription from a healthcare provider is no longer required at their COVID-19 testing site at the County College of Morris in Randolph.

While the site, which is run in partnership with Atlantic Health, primarily provides testing to Morris County residents, a select number of appointments are reserved for individuals who reside in Sussex County.

Only residents who have properly signed up for an appointment will be allowed at the testing site.

For more information and to make an appointment, residents should visit the Morris County Office of Health Management website.

The Morris County COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is located at the County College of Morris, Center Grove Road, Randolph, NJ 07869, in Parking Lot 1. Residents with appointments must use the Center Grove Road entrance to access the site.