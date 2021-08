Ogdensburg. The Sussex County Commissioners on July 28 approved temporarily closing a portion of County Route 517 in Ogdensburg for repaving.

The Sussex County Division of Public Works has identified two stormwater pipes under Route 517 that need to be repaired or replaced. During the closure, traffic will be detoured along Brooks Flat Road, Plant Street, and Passaic Avenue.

Exact dates for the closures have not been determined.