Park opens beaches and restrooms, resumes fee collection

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area has opened its beaches as it uses a phased approach to increase recreational access and services throughout the park.

Beaches

Newly opened beaches include:

Turtle Beach in New Jersey is open daily during daylight hours.

Milford and Smithfield beaches in Pennsylvania, including the boat and canoe launches, are open. There will be no lifeguards on duty at park beaches this summer.

Restrooms

Restrooms are currently available at selected locations throughout the park, including:

New Jersey -- Kittatinny Point Main parking lot (weekends only), Turtle Beach, Poxono boat launch, Blue Mountain Lakes, and Upper Van Campens Glen

Pennsylvania -- Bushkill Meeting Center, Toms Creek Picnic Area, Raymondskill Falls, Bushkill Access, Dingmans Access, Milford Beach canoe launch, and Smithfield Beach canoe and boat launches

Additional restrooms will be re-opened over the next several weeks. Some park restrooms will remain closed this year.

Fees

Fee collection in six fee areas resumed on June 18, including Smithfield, Milford and Turtle Beaches, Watergate Recreation Site, and Dingmans and Bushkill Boat and Canoe Launches. Annual passes are available for $45 and are for sale at Milford, Smithfield, and Turtle Beach fee stations on weekends. Passes are also available by mail. Applications can be found at nps.gov/dewa/planyourvisit/fees.htm.

Trails and campsites

Most trails in the park are open. Information about park trails, including maps and driving directions, can be found on the park website.

Campsites along the Delaware River and along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail within the park remain closed until further notice.

Park visitor centers will not be open this summer. Instead, staff who would have been stationed at visitor centers will be out in the park at popular locations to provide information and assist visitors.

For more information about the park, call the Information Desk, staffed daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 570-588-7213; visit the park website at nps.gov/dewa; or follow Facebook at Facebook.com/DelWaterGapNPS.

The NPS encourages visitors to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to follow Leave No Trace principles when visiting the park.