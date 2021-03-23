Ogdensburg considers Heater’s Pond regulations

With Ogdensburg looking forward to the opening of Heater’s Pond in June, the council has begun discussion of the rules and regulations for its use.
Mayor George Hutnick said the council needs to create a clear definition of the rules regulating the site, including pond use, hours of operation, guest passes, parties, and pavilion rental.
After officials discussed potential changes and improvements, Hutnick said they would next put all of their comments in writing, review them, and make final determinations at future meetings.