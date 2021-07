EVERY DAY:

Six Barns of Animals

Bee Demonstrations

Agricultural Museum

Honey Show

Flower Show

Vegetable Show

Forage Show

Art and Photography Exhibits by Sussex County artists

Robotics Demonstrations

History Exhibit

Oscar the Robot

Barnyard Cackle Review

Sussex County Farmers Market

Commerford’s Petting Zoo & Educational Programs

Pottery and Bowl-Turner Demonstrations

Wine Garden with wine, craft beer, light snacks, entertainment

Home & Hobby Exhibits: Quilts of Valor, woodcarving & cooking demos

Horse Shows: complete schedule at sussexcountyhorseshow.org

Hot Dog Pig Races: 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:45 p.m.

Muttville Comix: 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m.

Brett McClain of Freehand Custom Carvings: 2 - 4 p.m.

Mystik Magic Illusion Show: 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.

Nate the Great Juggling Show: 4:45 p.m.

Monster Truck Rides ($7): 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Carnival Rides and Games: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. (“Pay one price” wristbands Mon 12-10, Tues and Thurs 12-6. Wed “Dollar Day” all rides $1, $10 minimum.)

SAT. AUGUST 7

Agriculture Area:

Open Beef Show: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Open Sheep Show: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dog Obedience Drill Team: 7 p.m.

Horse Show Area:

Quarter Horse Show

Veteran’s Benefit Trail: 12 - 3 p.m.

Barrel Racing: After 7 p.m.

Franklin Sussex Automall Outdoor Entertainment Area:

Lumberjack Competition: 4 p.m.

Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent:

This Day: 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

T.O.M.: 3 - 4 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies: 6:40 p.m.

Queen of the Fair: 7 p.m.

Kosa County Building:

Young Historians Program and Awards for Sussex County Historical Markers: 5 p.m.

Richards Building:

Winemaking Competition Winners Announced: 1 p.m.

Home Brew Best of Show: 3 p.m.

SUN. AUGUST 8

Agriculture Area:

Open Beef Show: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Open Steer Show: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Open Sheep Show: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

4H Swine Show: 4 p.m.

4-H Rabbit & Small Animal Show: 6 - 8:30 p.m.

4-H Meat Rabbit Show: 8:30 p.m.

Horse Show Area:

Quarter Horse Show: East Coast Ranch Horse All Region Extravaganza

Franklin Sussex Automall Outdoor Entertainment Area:

Demolition Derby ($): 7:30 p.m.

Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent:

Country Cousins: 2 - 3 p.m.

Country Comfort: 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Rob Benson - Country: 5 - 6 p.m.

RENO the Band; 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Cody Templeton Band: 8 - 9 p.m.

Richards Building:

25th Annual Chili Cook-Off: 12 p.m. in the BBQ pavilion

Chopstick Knitting: 3 p.m.

Blindfold Crochet: 4 p.m.

MON. AUGUST 9:

Agriculture Area:

4-H Dairy Goat Show: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

4-H Market Lamb Show: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

4-H Sheep Breed Show: 12 - 5 p.m.

4-H Meat Goat Show: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

4-H Market Swine Show: 4 p.m.

4-H Beef Show: 5:30-9 p.m.

Horse Show Area:

Main Ring: Open Local English, Western, 4-H

Ring Two: Open Local Hunter Jumper

Franklin Sussex Automall Outdoor Entertainment Area:

Demolition Derby ($): 7:30 p.m.

Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent:

Eco friendly vendors and exhibits for Green Day: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tom Tom Duo: 5 - 6 p.m.

The Harrisons: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Andrea Nies Band: 8 - 9 p.m.

Richards Building:

Family Favorites Cookie Contest: 1 p.m.

Shotwell 4-H Building:

4-H Cat Show: 1 p.m.

Bloodmobile (Gate 2):

Free admission when you make a donation: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

TUES. AUGUST 10: CHILDRENS’ DAY

Agriculture Area:

Cloverbud Dairy Showmanship: 10 a.m.

Rooster Crowing Contest: 1 p.m.

Horse Show Area:

Classes all day. Costume Class, Canine King and Queen: after 5 p.m.

Franklin Sussex Automall Outdoor Entertainment Area:

Monster Truck Show ($): 7:30 p.m.

Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent: Children’s Day

Face painting and hands-on activities for kids: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Puppet Show: 11:15

Sheriff’s Dept. K-9 Demo: 11:45 a.m.

RJ Variety Entertainment & Magic Show: 12:15 p.m.

Rizzo’s Reptiles: 1:15 p.m.

Dream Xtreme Dance: 3 - 4 p.m.

Franklin Concert Band: 8 - 9 p.m.

Richards Building:

Kids’ Cupcake Decorating: 12:30 p.m.

Greenhouse:

Children's Activities

WED. AUGUST 11: (Free admission for veterans, active duty military, first responders)

Agriculture Area:

4-H Junior Dairy Show: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Ladies Skillet Toss/Bale Toss: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Horse Show Area:

Classes All Day

Main Ring: Green Hunter

Ring Two: USHJA Outreaching Classes

Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent:

Tribute to the Troops: 11 a.m.

Quilts of Valor: 11 a.m.

Happy Hawthorne Band: 1 - 2 p.m.

Ice Nine Band: 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

The Openers: 5 - 6 p.m.

Sabbath Unleashed: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

World Gone Mad: 8 - 9 p.m.

Richards Building:

Blueberry Contest: 2 p.m.

Shotwell 4-H Building:

4-H Foods Judging: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bloodmobile (Gate 2):

Free admission when you make a donation: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

THUR. AUGUST 12: SENIOR DAY

Agriculture Area:

Color Breed Open Dairy Show: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Color Breed Open Dairy Show

4-H Alpaca Show/Demo: 1 - 6 p.m.

Best of the Best Awards: 7:45 p.m.

4-H Round Robin Showmanship Event: 8 p.m.

Horse Show Area:

Classes all day: Small, Large, Junior Hunters, Amateur Owner Hunters, Pleasure Horse, Pleasure Pony

Franklin Sussex Automall Outdoor Entertainment Area:

Dialed Action Sports Bike Stunt Grandstand Show: 7 p.m.

Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent:

Senior Day Activities: 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

North Star Theater Company: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Philip Lid: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

41st Annual Polka Night & Dance Contest: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Richards Building:

Baking judging: 12 p.m.

Bake Sale: After 12 p.m.

Shotwell 4-H Building:

Summer Blossom Open Garden: 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Founders Park:

Meet and Greet the Queen of the Fair: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Park Road:

Collector Car Night

Bloodmobile (Gate 2):

Free admission when you make a donation: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

FRI. AUGUST 13

Agriculture Area:

Holstein Open Dairy Show: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

4-H Goat Costume Contest: 5:30-6 p.m.

The Stinking Gringos Band: 7 p.m.

Horse Show Area:

Classes All Day

Main Ring: Jumpers, Rost Memorial Jumper Stake

Ring Two: Hunter Horse/Pony

Franklin Sussex Automall Outdoor Entertainment Area:

Truck Pull: 7 p.m. ($5 General Admission at OEA Gate)

Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent:

Chelsea Carlson: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Rick Barth: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Midlife Crysis: 3-4 p.m.

Brian St. John: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Battle of the Bands: 6-8 p.m.

Whiskey Crossing: 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Richards Building:

NJ’s Best Cheesecake Contest: 2 p.m.

SAT. AUGUST 14

Agriculture Area:

Open Dairy Goat Show: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

ARBA Rabbit Show: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

4-H Seeing Eye Demonstration: 6-8 p.m.

Appearance by Ted Dibiase, the Million Dollar Man: 6 - 9 p.m.

Horse Show Area:

Classes All Day

Main Ring: Jumper Classic, Ricci Desiderio Mini Prix

Ring Two: Pony Classes

Franklin Sussex Automall Outdoor Entertainment Area:

Tractor Pull: 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent:

Talent Show: 5 p.m.

Richards Building:

Chopstick Knitting: 3 p.m.

Jerky Contest: 3 p.m.

Blindfold Crochet: 4 p.m.

Bloodmobile (Gate 2):

Free admission when you make a donation: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.