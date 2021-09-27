NJ day care workers will have to get vaccine or be tested

Covid vaccine. (AP) Workers at New Jersey child care centers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular weekly testing, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sept. 20.

Murphy, a Democrat running for reelection this year, said he was signing an executive order.

Workers at child care facilities must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 under the order, or have regular Covid-19 tests administered. That would mean a second dose must be received by Oct. 17.

Masking policies in day care centers must also adhere to those in the state’s schools, where masks are required, Murphy said.

The mask order at day cares won’t apply to children under age 2, according to Murphy spokesperson Alexandra Altman.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks for those 2 and older. It says children under 2 should not wear masks.

“We appreciate that it may be difficult to keep very young kids in masks for the majority of the day, but we are looking for these settings to provide kids with as much support as necessary to ensure the safest possible environment,’’ Murphy said.

The masking order took effect Sept. 24.

New Jersey also mandated in August that teachers and state workers get vaccinated or get regular tests.