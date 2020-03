Seven students of Master Ken have achieved their new black belts on March 8.

All new black belts have completed seven weeks of special training includes 10 days of egg tradition and fasting.

They will be officially recognized from the World Taekwondo Headquarters.

The new first dan black belts are Stella G. (Sandyston), John W. (Sandyston), John A. (Hamburg), Anthony G. (Vernon), Arjun K. (Wantage), Shivani K. (Wantage), Patrick M. (Hardyston).

Visit www.MasterKens.com for information.