Libby Smith celebrates 100th birthday

Franklin. Westwind Manor in Franklin celebrated a milestone birthday with Libby Smith, who recently turned 100. Many friends and family attended the celebration, including the Franklin Fire Department, which did a drive by at Westwind Manor. Libby is a lifelong resident of Sussex County, and is described by her friends as having a kind heart full of love for the world. She is still active in gardening flowers. Libby enjoys game shows, her cat, and talking with friends and family. (Photos provided)