Leticia Marie Noa will attend Florida State University

Vernon. On her new road to success, Leticia Marie Noa will be attending Florida State University as a biochemistry major. In addition, she has been accepted into the Study Abroad Program and will be completing her first semester in Valencia, Spain. Leticia is a Vernon Township High School senior, Class of 2020, as well as a member of the Vernon Varsity Volleyball Team, Middle Position, and active member of the Vernon Swim Team/ 100m , 200m and 500m free style. Says the family, "Best wishes to an outstanding student, a dedicated athlete and the best daughter ever!"