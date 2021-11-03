x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Incumbents prevail in local races

Election 2021. The incumbent county commissioners won easily. Incumbents in the races for council and school board in Franklin, Hamburg, Hardyston, and Ogdensburg also did well in yesterday’s election, and there are some new faces too.

Ogdensburg /
| 03 Nov 2021 | 11:19
    Incumbents prevail in local races

SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (three-year term)

WINNER: Dawn Fantasia (R, incumbent) 33,988

WINNER: Christopher Carney (R, incumbent) 32,010

Scott Paul (D) 15,082

Michael Vrabel (D) 14,683

SUSSEX COUNTY CLERK (five-year term)

WINNER: Jeffrey M. Parrot (incumbent) 41,952

FRANKLIN COMMON COUNCIL (three-year term)

WINNER: Rachel Heath (R) 932

WINNER: Gilbert J. Snyder (R, incumbent) 868

Patricia N. Rowett (D) 389

HAMBURG BOROUGH COUNCIL (three-year term)

WINNER: Matt Sena (R, incumbent) 781

WINNER: John Haig (R) 757

HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP COUNCIL (three-year term)

WINNER: Carl B. Miller (R, incumbent) 2,447

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (three-year term)

WINNER: Kevin O’Leary (R, incumbent) 763

Sean Jans (D) 240

OGDENSBURG COMMON COUNCIL (three-year term)

WINNER: Nelson R. Alvarez (R, incumbent) 640

WINNER: Kenneth Poyer (R) 923

WALLKILL VALLEY REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

Hamburg:

WINNER: Guy G. McHugh (incumbent) 811

Hardyston:

WINNER: Cynthia Rock (incumbent) 2,257

WINNER: Suzanne Testino (incumbent) 2,271

HAMBURG BOROUGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

WINNER: Francis “Frank” Brunke (incumbent) 736

WINNER: John Conklin (incumbent) 781

WINNER: Michael Frangipane (incumbent) 710

Bond Proposal:

YES: 583

No: 465

HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

WINNER: Ronald E. Hoffman (incumbent) 2,240

WINNER: Danuta “Donna” Carey (incumbent) 2,181

WINNER: David Van Ginneken (incumbent) 2,144

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

WINNER: Kathleen Zagula (incumbent) 704

WINNER: Lisa Carlson (incumbent) 681

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (one-year term)

WINNER: John Kanson (incumbent) 746

OGDENSBURG BOROUGH SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

WINNER: Brendan Donegan (incumbent) 451

WINNER: Lisa Lamonica (incumbent) 384

Daniel Mortensen 349

NURSING HOME INVESTIGATION

Voters overwhelmingly — 41,664 to 9,854 — approved the proposition asking the Sussex County commissioners to conduct an “independent, public, bi-partisan legislative investigation” into the state’s management of long-term care facilities during Covid, and to “consider every legal action necessary to compel the Governor and the Legislature to release all public information requested by Sussex County.”