Incumbents prevail in local races

SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (three-year term)
WINNER: Dawn Fantasia (R, incumbent) 33,988
WINNER: Christopher Carney (R, incumbent) 32,010
Scott Paul (D) 15,082
Michael Vrabel (D) 14,683
SUSSEX COUNTY CLERK (five-year term)
WINNER: Jeffrey M. Parrot (incumbent) 41,952
FRANKLIN COMMON COUNCIL (three-year term)
WINNER: Rachel Heath (R) 932
WINNER: Gilbert J. Snyder (R, incumbent) 868
Patricia N. Rowett (D) 389
HAMBURG BOROUGH COUNCIL (three-year term)
WINNER: Matt Sena (R, incumbent) 781
WINNER: John Haig (R) 757
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP COUNCIL (three-year term)
WINNER: Carl B. Miller (R, incumbent) 2,447
LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (three-year term)
WINNER: Kevin O’Leary (R, incumbent) 763
Sean Jans (D) 240
OGDENSBURG COMMON COUNCIL (three-year term)
WINNER: Nelson R. Alvarez (R, incumbent) 640
WINNER: Kenneth Poyer (R) 923
WALLKILL VALLEY REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)
Hamburg:
WINNER: Guy G. McHugh (incumbent) 811
Hardyston:
WINNER: Cynthia Rock (incumbent) 2,257
WINNER: Suzanne Testino (incumbent) 2,271
HAMBURG BOROUGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)
WINNER: Francis “Frank” Brunke (incumbent) 736
WINNER: John Conklin (incumbent) 781
WINNER: Michael Frangipane (incumbent) 710
Bond Proposal:
YES: 583
No: 465
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)
WINNER: Ronald E. Hoffman (incumbent) 2,240
WINNER: Danuta “Donna” Carey (incumbent) 2,181
WINNER: David Van Ginneken (incumbent) 2,144
LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)
WINNER: Kathleen Zagula (incumbent) 704
WINNER: Lisa Carlson (incumbent) 681
LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (one-year term)
WINNER: John Kanson (incumbent) 746
OGDENSBURG BOROUGH SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)
WINNER: Brendan Donegan (incumbent) 451
WINNER: Lisa Lamonica (incumbent) 384
Daniel Mortensen 349
NURSING HOME INVESTIGATION
Voters overwhelmingly — 41,664 to 9,854 — approved the proposition asking the Sussex County commissioners to conduct an “independent, public, bi-partisan legislative investigation” into the state’s management of long-term care facilities during Covid, and to “consider every legal action necessary to compel the Governor and the Legislature to release all public information requested by Sussex County.”