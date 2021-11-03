Incumbents prevail in local races

SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (three-year term)

WINNER: Dawn Fantasia (R, incumbent) 33,988

WINNER: Christopher Carney (R, incumbent) 32,010

Scott Paul (D) 15,082

Michael Vrabel (D) 14,683

SUSSEX COUNTY CLERK (five-year term)

WINNER: Jeffrey M. Parrot (incumbent) 41,952

FRANKLIN COMMON COUNCIL (three-year term)

WINNER: Rachel Heath (R) 932

WINNER: Gilbert J. Snyder (R, incumbent) 868

Patricia N. Rowett (D) 389

HAMBURG BOROUGH COUNCIL (three-year term)

WINNER: Matt Sena (R, incumbent) 781

WINNER: John Haig (R) 757

HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP COUNCIL (three-year term)

WINNER: Carl B. Miller (R, incumbent) 2,447

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (three-year term)

WINNER: Kevin O’Leary (R, incumbent) 763

Sean Jans (D) 240

OGDENSBURG COMMON COUNCIL (three-year term)

WINNER: Nelson R. Alvarez (R, incumbent) 640

WINNER: Kenneth Poyer (R) 923

WALLKILL VALLEY REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

Hamburg:

WINNER: Guy G. McHugh (incumbent) 811

Hardyston:

WINNER: Cynthia Rock (incumbent) 2,257

WINNER: Suzanne Testino (incumbent) 2,271

HAMBURG BOROUGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

WINNER: Francis “Frank” Brunke (incumbent) 736

WINNER: John Conklin (incumbent) 781

WINNER: Michael Frangipane (incumbent) 710

Bond Proposal:

YES: 583

No: 465

HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

WINNER: Ronald E. Hoffman (incumbent) 2,240

WINNER: Danuta “Donna” Carey (incumbent) 2,181

WINNER: David Van Ginneken (incumbent) 2,144

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

WINNER: Kathleen Zagula (incumbent) 704

WINNER: Lisa Carlson (incumbent) 681

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (one-year term)

WINNER: John Kanson (incumbent) 746

OGDENSBURG BOROUGH SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

WINNER: Brendan Donegan (incumbent) 451

WINNER: Lisa Lamonica (incumbent) 384

Daniel Mortensen 349

NURSING HOME INVESTIGATION

Voters overwhelmingly — 41,664 to 9,854 — approved the proposition asking the Sussex County commissioners to conduct an “independent, public, bi-partisan legislative investigation” into the state’s management of long-term care facilities during Covid, and to “consider every legal action necessary to compel the Governor and the Legislature to release all public information requested by Sussex County.”