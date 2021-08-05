High Point replaces head football coach after move out of state

The High Point Board of Education on July 27 accepted the resignation of physical education teacher, head football coach, and weight room adviser James Delaney, who recently moved to Georgia.

Delaney was in his second stint as the Wildcats head football coach, having originally coached the team from 2007 until 2010 before being laid off in a round of budget cuts. He returned to the High Point sideline in 2014.

School board member Joseph Corazza thanked Delaney for the time he dedicated to the district.

“It’s a blow to the community,” Corazza said. “I had some experience with coach when I was coaching, and he was always willing to lend a hand, and I had the opportunity to watch him coach multiple teams over the last 10 years. He did it right. He held his kids accountable. He taught them the right way, not only the sport, but other things, other life lessons that are important that you pick up while you participate in sports. He was a class act.”

Delaney amassed a 30-38 record during his second stint with the Wildcats.

“He will be missed,” Superintendent Scott Ripley said. “He did a phenomenal job. We had spoken once about winning and losing, and I had said to him that, ‘look, our job is not about W’s and L’s. He understands that. That is the essence of athletics from high school, and we’re trying to inspire young men and young women to become the best they can be.”

He will be replaced in all aspects by Austin Caldwell, who was hired as physical education teacher, head football coach, and winter and spring weight room advisor. William Percey will be the summer weight room advisor.

“This was a not anticipated circumstance,” Ripley said. “To lose a gentleman such as Mr. Delaney was a concern. And through the process, someone emerged that I did not anticipate, and the young man who was recommended this evening was someone who impressed me significantly in the interview process.”

Caldwell played football for the Wildcats, graduating in 2011. He was a fullback and linebacker.

“I’m excited for Coach Caldwell to join us,” Corazza said. “I had the opportunity to watch him play when he was here, and he played the game as you’re supposed to play, with quite a bit of hustle and heart. I talked to several of the current players who are extremely excited that you’ll be taking over for Coach Delaney.”

Brad Wilber also was approved as an assistant football coach.