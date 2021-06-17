Hardyston crowns its contest winners, full of charm and poise

The judges scored contestants on appearance, poise, and answers to the questions like, What was their favorite subject? Did they have siblings? If they could have a superpower? What they are looking forward to this summer?

The Hardyston Township Recreation Committee sponsored its annual pageant at the municipal building on June 4. Dana Vitz, the township’s executive assistant, said the mayor, Stanley Kula, interviewed the contestants and announced the winners.

Miss Hardyston 2021, Emily Verrone, 20, grew up in Hardyston and attended Sussex County Technical School. She just finished her first year as a criminal justice student at Sussex County Community College and wants to pursue a career in law enforcement when she graduates. She will represent Hardyston at the Sussex County Fair this summer.

The Miss Hardyston contest is open to girls ages 17 to 21.

Miss Hardyston 2019, Cameron Mastenbrook, attended the ceremony. She reigned for two years because there was no pageant last year because of the pandemic. Cameron told Mayor Kula and the attendees that she will be graduating from high school and will be attending the University of Pennsylvania, where she will be majoring in psychology.

The three judges from the recreation committee were Kathy Judd, Mary Ann Murphy, and Jodie Mix.

There were four different awards according to age category. The students who entered the pageant are listed below.

LITTLE MISS HARDYSTON

Ages 4-7

● Winner: Gina Campa, 6, kindergarten, Hardyston Elementary

● Kaylin Contrada, 7, first grade, Hardyston Elementary

● Stella Marie Testa, 7, first grade, Hardyston Elementary

● Lisa Zanella, 6, kindergarten, Hardyston Elementary

LITTLE MISTER HARDYSTON

Ages 4-7

● Winner: Henery Bansemer, 4, preschool, Hardyston

● Nicholas Phillips, 6, kindergarten, Hardyston Elementary

JUNIOR MISS HARDYSTON

Ages 8-12

● Winner: Abigail Baldassano, 9, third grade, Hardyston Elementary

● Paige Garner, 9, third grade, Hardyston Elementary

● Sadie Rude, 10, fifth grade, Hardyston Middle School

● Gabriella Otillo, 12, sixth grade, Hardyston Middle School

● Gabriella Lentini, 8, second grade, Hardyston Elementary

● Vanessa Lentini, 10, fourth grade, Hardyston Elementary

● Alanna Romeo, 10, fourth grade, Hardyston Elementary

● Kylie Washer, 8, second grade, Hardyston Elementary